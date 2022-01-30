Police investigating robbery of Mississauga pharmacy

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a pharmacy was robbed in Mississauga.

According to Peel Regional Police, officers received a call just after 3 p.m. of a robbery in the Truscott Drive and Lewisham Drive area.

ROBBERY:

– Truscott Dr & Lewisham Dr in #Mississauga

– Pharmacy robbed

– No injuries

– U/K amount of narcotics stolen

– Handgun was seen

– Susp: Ml, Blk, 20-30 yrs-old, skinny, 5'7 ft wearing a blue hoodie & dark pants. Left in a dark vehicle

– C/R at 3:06 p.m.

– PR22-0035786 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 30, 2022

Police said a handgun was seen and an unknown amount of narcotics were stolen.

Officers are now searching for a Black man between 20 and 30 years-old, with a thin build, standing five-feet-seven-inches tall.

Police said the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and dark pants.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a dark vehicle.