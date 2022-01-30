Police investigating robbery of Mississauga pharmacy

Police are investigating after a pharmacy was robbed in Mississauga.
According to Peel Regional Police, officers received a call just after 3 p.m. of a robbery in the Truscott Drive and Lewisham Drive area.
Police said a handgun was seen and an unknown amount of narcotics were stolen.
Officers are now searching for a Black man between 20 and 30 years-old, with a thin build, standing five-feet-seven-inches tall.
Police said the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and dark pants.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a dark vehicle.
