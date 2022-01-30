Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested after firearm located during collision investigation: Toronto police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 30, 2022 12:36 pm
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Two people have been arrested in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release on Sunday, Toronto police said on Saturday at around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the Lakeshore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive area.

Police allege the vehicle was driving approximately 126 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, when the driver lost control, left the road, hit a concrete pole and flipped on its roof.

Read more: Man in his 60s taken to hospital after shooting in Toronto: police

Officers said a loaded Smith & Wesson nine millimetre semi-automatic pistol was found during the investigation.

Trending Stories

According to police, both occupants were placed under arrest, and the firearm was seized.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said 22-year-old Matthew Steward from Mississauga is now facing several charges including occupying a vehicle with a firearm, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, possessing a firearm while prohibited, stunt driving and driving without a licence.

Police said he appeared in court in Toronto Sunday morning.

Twenty-nine year old Victoria Morrison from Windsor was also arrested.

She is also facing several charges including occupying a vehicle with a firearm, possessing a loaded regulated firearm and possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace.

According to police, she appeared in court in Toronto on Sunday morning.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagFirearm tagToronto guns tagFirearm Investigation taglakeshore boulevard west tagToronto firearm investigation tagfirearm toronto tagRemembrance drive tagtoronto police firearms tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers