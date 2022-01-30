2 arrested after firearm located during collision investigation: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested in connection with a firearm investigation in Toronto, police say.

In a press release on Sunday, Toronto police said on Saturday at around 9:35 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in the Lakeshore Boulevard West and Remembrance Drive area.

Police allege the vehicle was driving approximately 126 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, when the driver lost control, left the road, hit a concrete pole and flipped on its roof.

Officers said a loaded Smith & Wesson nine millimetre semi-automatic pistol was found during the investigation.

According to police, both occupants were placed under arrest, and the firearm was seized.

Officers said 22-year-old Matthew Steward from Mississauga is now facing several charges including occupying a vehicle with a firearm, possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace, possessing a firearm while prohibited, stunt driving and driving without a licence.

Police said he appeared in court in Toronto Sunday morning.

Twenty-nine year old Victoria Morrison from Windsor was also arrested.

She is also facing several charges including occupying a vehicle with a firearm, possessing a loaded regulated firearm and possessing a weapon dangerous to public peace.

According to police, she appeared in court in Toronto on Sunday morning.