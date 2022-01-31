SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

B.C. board game designer making sure family game night stays alive

By Jay Durant Global News
Posted January 31, 2022 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'This is BC: enduring popularity of board games' This is BC: enduring popularity of board games
While video games may be dominant, a Vancouver man has proven over the years the enduring popularity of board games. Jay Durant has more in This is BC.

Jay Cormier has been designing board games for 17 years, inspired by his memories of growing up.

“We played random games. Trivial Pursuit, Poleconomy — it was hilarious,” he told Global News’ This is BC.

To date, nearly two dozen of his games have been produced, as well as countless others turned down.

“It’s just rejection after rejection,” he said.

But he has found ways to stand out at massive conventions, where he makes his pitch to game publishers.

“You can’t imagine how big these things are,” he said. “Football fields (of) game companies with booths.”

Some of Cormier’s games have drawn on classic characters from pop culture, like the Goonies and Scoobie Doo.

Others dabble in the thrill of the hunt, like his latest release, Mind MGMT.

Junk Art, meanwhile, has been his biggest hit. It’s like reverse Jenga, and has sold nearly 50,000 units.

There’s an Oscars-type award night in the board game industry called Spiel de Jahres, where the world’s best board game is crowned each year.

Cormier has yet to win, but said he is just hoping to come up with a consistent year-end seller.

“It’s called an ‘evergreen game’ that every store stocks. Like Settlers of Catan or Ticket to Ride.”

Cormier’s twin sons are naturally drawn to video games, but in his house, and in so many others, games night at the dining room table is still going strong.

To contact Jay Durant with a story idea for This is BC, email him details and contact information at thisisbc@globalnews.ca

