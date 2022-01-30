Menu

Sports

Saskatchewan Rush end two-game slide in NLL

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 30, 2022 3:33 pm
Saskatchewan Rush Jan 29 View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Rush beat Panther City 16-7 on Jan. 29, 2022. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Jeff Shattler, Robert Church and Ryan Keenan had seven-point games to lift the Saskatchewan Rush to a second victory this season with a 16-7 rout of the Panther City Lacrosse Club in the NLL Saturday.

Shattler had four goals and three assists, Church had three goals and four assists, and Keenan had a goal and six helpers. Saskatchewan snapped a two-game losing skid.

Dan Lintner and Mark Matthews each scored twice for the Rush (2-4), which also got goals from four other players. Adam Shute made 32 saves.

Read more: Saskatchewan Rush drop season opener 12-11 in overtime to Halifax Thunderbirds

Phil Caputo and Dawson Theede led the way with two goals apiece for Panther City (1-5). Taite Cattoni contributed four assists.

Kevin Orleman (five goals on six shots) and Nick Damude (11 goals on 48 shots) split the goaltending duties.

Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
