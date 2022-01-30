Saskatchewan Rush end two-game slide in NLL

Send this page to someone via email

Jeff Shattler, Robert Church and Ryan Keenan had seven-point games to lift the Saskatchewan Rush to a second victory this season with a 16-7 rout of the Panther City Lacrosse Club in the NLL Saturday.

Shattler had four goals and three assists, Church had three goals and four assists, and Keenan had a goal and six helpers. Saskatchewan snapped a two-game losing skid.

Dan Lintner and Mark Matthews each scored twice for the Rush (2-4), which also got goals from four other players. Adam Shute made 32 saves.

Phil Caputo and Dawson Theede led the way with two goals apiece for Panther City (1-5). Taite Cattoni contributed four assists.

Kevin Orleman (five goals on six shots) and Nick Damude (11 goals on 48 shots) split the goaltending duties.

Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2022.