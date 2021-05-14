Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
May 14 2021 10:27am
03:31

New Rush President Colin Priestner

Colin Priestner has experience as president of the Saskatoon Blades, and will now take on more responsibility as the new president of the Saskatchewan Rush. He joined Global News Morning with more on his new role.

