Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Bunting nets hat trick, Leafs rally in 3rd to beat Red Wings

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 29, 2022 10:28 pm

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Bunting had three goals, Rasmus Sandin scored the tiebreaker with 2:51 remaining and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for five unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Saturday night.

Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:14 left and John Tavares, who assisted on Sandin’s goal, made it 7-4 with 11 seconds to go. Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, which won its second consecutive game.

Auston Matthews, Alexander Kerfoot and David Kampf each had two assists. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves.

Dylan Larkin scored twice and added an assist for Detroit. Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal for the Red Wings, who led 4-2 after two periods. Robby Fabbri and Moritz Seider each had two assists.

The Red Wings broke a 1-all tie after the first period with goals by Namestikov and Bertuzzi less than a minute apart early in the second.

NOTES: Jeff Blashill coached his 500th game with the Red Wings, the fifth Detroit coach to reach the milestone. … Alex Nedeljkovic, who stopped 30 shots, started in goal for Detroit for the eighth time in nine games. … Nedeljkovic and Mrazek both played for Carolina last season.

UP NEXT

Toronto: Hosts the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.

Detroit: Hosts the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

© 2022 The Canadian Press
