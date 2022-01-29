Four candidates in Athabasca by-election announced in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Four candidates have filed their nomination papers to run in the Feb. 15 Athabasca provincial byelection in Saskatchewan.

Clint Arnason will be running for the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan, Georgina Jolibois is running for the NDP, Jim Lemaigre is running for the Saskatchewan Party, and Darwin Roy is running as an independent.

Read more: Provincial byelection called in Saskatchewan riding of Athabasca

The nomination deadline was 2 p.m. Saturday.

Athabasca residents who wish to vote by mail need to apply by Feb. 2. Applications can be made online at votebymail.elections.sk.ca or by calling 1-833-419-0141.

Those who want to vote in-person can do so during advance voting Feb. 9 to Feb. 13 or on by-election day, Feb. 15.

Story continues below advertisement

The by-election was called after former NDP MLA Buckley Belanger stepped down to run for the Liberal Party in the 2021 federal election.

Read more: Michael Boda outlines vision for future voting options in Saskatchewan elections

Belanger held the seat for more than 26 years.

For more information on the by-election, visit Elections Saskatchewan’s website.

— with a file from Global News’ David Giles