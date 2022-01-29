Menu

Canada

Four candidates in Athabasca by-election announced in Saskatchewan

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 5:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Political expert on Athabasca riding by-election, recent approval poll' Political expert on Athabasca riding by-election, recent approval poll
USask political expert Ken Coates joins Global News Morning to discuss the upcoming Athabasca riding by-election, and shares his thoughts on a recent approval poll on Premier Scott Moe.

Four candidates have filed their nomination papers to run in the Feb. 15 Athabasca provincial byelection in Saskatchewan.

Clint Arnason will be running for the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan, Georgina Jolibois is running for the NDP, Jim Lemaigre is running for the Saskatchewan Party, and Darwin Roy is running as an independent.

Read more: Provincial byelection called in Saskatchewan riding of Athabasca

The nomination deadline was 2 p.m. Saturday.

Athabasca residents who wish to vote by mail need to apply by Feb. 2. Applications can be made online at votebymail.elections.sk.ca or by calling 1-833-419-0141.

Those who want to vote in-person can do so during advance voting Feb. 9 to Feb. 13 or on by-election day, Feb. 15.

The by-election was called after former NDP MLA Buckley Belanger stepped down to run for the Liberal Party in the 2021 federal election.

Read more: Michael Boda outlines vision for future voting options in Saskatchewan elections

Belanger held the seat for more than 26 years.

For more information on the by-election, visit Elections Saskatchewan’s website.

— with a file from Global News’ David Giles

Click to play video: 'Gary Vidal holds Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River seat' Gary Vidal holds Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River seat
