Four candidates in Athabasca by-election announced in Saskatchewan

Four candidates have filed their nomination papers to run in the Feb. 15 Athabasca provincial byelection in Saskatchewan.
Clint Arnason will be running for the Buffalo Party of Saskatchewan, Georgina Jolibois is running for the NDP, Jim Lemaigre is running for the Saskatchewan Party, and Darwin Roy is running as an independent.
The nomination deadline was 2 p.m. Saturday.
Athabasca residents who wish to vote by mail need to apply by Feb. 2. Applications can be made online at votebymail.elections.sk.ca or by calling 1-833-419-0141.
Those who want to vote in-person can do so during advance voting Feb. 9 to Feb. 13 or on by-election day, Feb. 15.
The by-election was called after former NDP MLA Buckley Belanger stepped down to run for the Liberal Party in the 2021 federal election.
Belanger held the seat for more than 26 years.
For more information on the by-election, visit Elections Saskatchewan’s website.
