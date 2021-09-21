Global News at 10 Regina September 21 2021 12:23am 01:09 Gary Vidal holds Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River seat Conservative candidate Gary Vidal gives his speech to a small crowd in Meadow Lake after he was projected to be re-elected as MP of Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River in Saskatchewan. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8207656/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8207656/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?