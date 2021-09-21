Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 21 2021 12:23am
01:09

Gary Vidal holds Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River seat

Conservative candidate Gary Vidal gives his speech to a small crowd in Meadow Lake after he was projected to be re-elected as MP of Desnethé—Missinippi—Churchill River in Saskatchewan.

