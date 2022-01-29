Man, 47, killed in shooting in Dubuc, Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old man has been killed in a shooting incident in Dubuc, Sask., according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Dubuc is located 195 kilometres east of Regina.

Officers were on the scene on Saturday as Esterhazy RCMP, the Saskatchewan major crime unit and Saskatchewan RCMP forensic identification services investigated.

The shooting occurred around midnight in a Dubuc home, said the RCMP.

Police believe there is no risk to public safety, but residents should expect to see increased police presence in the coming days.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Esterhazy RCMP at 306-745-4740. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.