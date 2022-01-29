Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 47, killed in shooting in Dubuc, Sask.: RCMP

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 5:00 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP say the shooting occurred around midnight on Saturday in a home in Dubuc, Sask. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A 47-year-old man has been killed in a shooting incident in Dubuc, Sask., according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

Dubuc is located 195 kilometres east of Regina.

Read more: RCMP investigate weekend armed robbery in Cupar, Sask.

Officers were on the scene on Saturday as Esterhazy RCMP, the Saskatchewan major crime unit and Saskatchewan RCMP forensic identification services investigated.

The shooting occurred around midnight in a Dubuc home, said the RCMP.

Police believe there is no risk to public safety, but residents should expect to see increased police presence in the coming days.

Trending Stories

Read more: Pelican Narrows RCMP locate wanted man following shooting incident

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Esterhazy RCMP at 306-745-4740. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'RCMP investigating Surrey shooting' RCMP investigating Surrey shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagShooting tagCrime Stoppers tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagEsterhazy RCMP tagDubuc tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers