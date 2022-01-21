Pelican Narrows RCMP locate wanted man following shooting incident

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Pelican Narrows First Nation after seeking the public’s assistance on Jan. 7, 2022.
Police say on Friday, Jan. 21, Tanner Ballantyne was arrested without incident in Pelican Narrows and has appeared in court and was remanded into custody until his next appearance in Pelican Narrows on January 2 at 2 p.m.
The Pelican Narrows RCMP received a shooting complaint on New Year’s Eve at 3:40 a.m. Police discovered an injured adult man at a residence in the community.
The injured man was transported to hospital with what are described as serious injuries.
Police say as a result of investigation, they have charged Ballantyne with discharge firearm with intent, aggravated assault, possession of firearm while unauthorized, possession of a weapon contrary to order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Comments