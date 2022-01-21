Pelican Narrows RCMP locate wanted man following shooting incident

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police arrested a 22-year-old man from Pelican Narrows First Nation after seeking the public’s assistance on Jan. 7, 2022.

Read more: Pelican Narrows RCMP seek public assistance locating wanted man

Police say on Friday, Jan. 21, Tanner Ballantyne was arrested without incident in Pelican Narrows and has appeared in court and was remanded into custody until his next appearance in Pelican Narrows on January 2 at 2 p.m.

The Pelican Narrows RCMP received a shooting complaint on New Year’s Eve at 3:40 a.m. Police discovered an injured adult man at a residence in the community.

The injured man was transported to hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say as a result of investigation, they have charged Ballantyne with discharge firearm with intent, aggravated assault, possession of firearm while unauthorized, possession of a weapon contrary to order and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

0:33 RCMP officer pulls gun, utters profanities during arrest of youth in Sask. RCMP officer pulls gun, utters profanities during arrest of youth in Sask – Jul 3, 2019