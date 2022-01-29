Menu

Rainfall warning issued for Lower Mainland, snowfall warning for mountains

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 29, 2022 2:51 pm
A man reaches to pull up the hood on a poncho as he and a child ride a tandem bike along the Stanley Park seawall during a rain storm in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday August 29, 2015. View image in full screen
A man reaches to pull up the hood on a poncho as he and a child ride a tandem bike along the Stanley Park seawall during a rain storm in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday August 29, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lower Mainland residents are being warned to prepare for heavy rainfall Saturday night, as a new storm system moves into the region.

Environment Canada forecast the rain would begin in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Saturday afternoon and intensify around midnight.

“Rain will remain heavy at times during the overnight hours and during the day on Sunday,” the national weather and climate agency said.

Read more: Snowfall warning issued for B.C. Interior highways

“Total rainfall amounts of 50 to 70 mm can be expected before the rain tapers to a few showers early Sunday evening.”

Drivers were warned to watch out for possible localized flooding and to slow down, use their lights and use caution on the roads.

Meanwhile, Whistler, Squamish and the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt were under snowfall warnings.

The same storm system is forecast to deliver between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow to the Sea-to-Sky region.

“The rain-snow line is expected to be just above Squamish tonight then progress beyond the Tantalus overlook to just south of Brandywine early Sunday,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: B.C.’s South Coast has spent days under thick fog. Here’s why

“Snowfall accumulations of up to 25 cm are possible between Brandywine and Whistler. Heavy snow will end Sunday evening.”

Light snow is expected to begin on the Coquihalla Saturday evening and intensify into Sunday for total accumulations of up to 25 centimetres.

With repairs from November’s storm still in progress on the Coquihalla, drivers are advised to slow down and use extreme caution.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
