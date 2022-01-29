SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec decline for sixth day to 2,975 patients

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2022 2:35 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec premier loosens restrictions starting with restaurants and some sports' COVID-19: Quebec premier loosens restrictions starting with restaurants and some sports
COVID-19: Quebec premier loosens restrictions starting with restaurants and some sports

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Quebec are down for the sixth day in a row on Saturday.

The province says there are 2,975 patients in hospital with the illness, a decrease of 116 from the day before.

The Health Department says intensive care cases ticked up by three to 231.

The province is reporting 66 more deaths linked to the virus.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Quebec father says daughter freezing as school leaves windows open

Authorities say 3,510 new COVID-19 cases were identified, but note that number may not reflect the actual situation because of limited molecular testing.

Officials say 30,423 tests were analyzed in the previous 24 hours, with 11.2 per cent coming back positive.

