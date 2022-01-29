COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec decline for sixth day to 2,975 patients

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 in Quebec are down for the sixth day in a row on Saturday.

The province says there are 2,975 patients in hospital with the illness, a decrease of 116 from the day before.

#COVID19 – En date du 28 janvier, voici la situation au Québec:

The Health Department says intensive care cases ticked up by three to 231.

The province is reporting 66 more deaths linked to the virus.

Authorities say 3,510 new COVID-19 cases were identified, but note that number may not reflect the actual situation because of limited molecular testing.

Officials say 30,423 tests were analyzed in the previous 24 hours, with 11.2 per cent coming back positive.