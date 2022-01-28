Menu

Canada

Calgary Stampeders sign linebacker Fraser Sopik to new contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 28, 2022 8:10 pm
Stampeders View image in full screen
B.C. Lions' James Butler, front left, is tackled by Calgary Stampeders' Ante Milanovic-Litre (34) and Fraser Sopik (47) during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, on Friday, November 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed Canadian linebacker Fraser Sopik.

The Toronto native played all 14 regular-season games for the Stampeders in 2021 and finished second on the team with 13 special-teams tackles. He also had four defensive tackles.

Calgary’s fourth-round selection in the 2019 draft, Sopik has played 32 career regular-season games in two seasons with the team.

He has accumulated 23 special-teams tackles, 17 defensive stops, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one blocked kick.

The University of Western Ontario product had been eligible to become a free agent next month.

“I’ve enjoyed my time and development as a player in Calgary since 2019,” Sopik said in a statement.

“This coaching staff and organization is special, and I look forward to contributing in any way I can to a Grey Cup run this upcoming year.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
