Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Stampeders re-sign defensive linemen Rose, Wiggan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2022 3:20 pm

The Calgary Stampeders signed defensive tackles Mike Rose and Derek Wiggan to two-year contract extensions Monday.

Rose, an American, and Wiggan, a Canadian, were both slated to become CFL free agents next month.

“Derek and Mike have been a very effective tandem in the middle of our defensive line and I’m pleased that they have chosen to make this commitment to the Stampeders,” John Hufnagel, Calgary’s president/GM, said in a statement. “Both players continue to get better, with Mike earning well-deserved CFL all-star recognition last season.”

Trending Stories

The six-foot-two, 270-pound Rose had seven sacks, 24 tackles (three for a loss) and three knockdowns in 13 games last season. Rose has appeared in 33 career regular-season games with Calgary.

Wiggan, a six-foot-one, 294-pound Toronto native, has spent the last six seasons with Calgary. He had 32 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games last year when he was Calgary’s top Canadian nominee.

Story continues below advertisement

Wiggan, who played collegiately at Queen’s, has appeared in 92 career regular-season games with Calgary since being selected in the fourth round of the ’14 CFL draft by the franchise.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Calgary Stampeders tagMike Rose tagcalgary stampeders sign tagderek wiggan tagderek wiggan contract tagderek wiggan stampeders tagderek wiggan stampeders contract tagmike rose contract tagmike rose stampeders tagmike rose stampeders contract tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers