Calgary Stampeders re-sign defensive linemen Rose, Wiggan

The Calgary Stampeders signed defensive tackles Mike Rose and Derek Wiggan to two-year contract extensions Monday.

Rose, an American, and Wiggan, a Canadian, were both slated to become CFL free agents next month.

“Derek and Mike have been a very effective tandem in the middle of our defensive line and I’m pleased that they have chosen to make this commitment to the Stampeders,” John Hufnagel, Calgary’s president/GM, said in a statement. “Both players continue to get better, with Mike earning well-deserved CFL all-star recognition last season.”

The six-foot-two, 270-pound Rose had seven sacks, 24 tackles (three for a loss) and three knockdowns in 13 games last season. Rose has appeared in 33 career regular-season games with Calgary.

Wiggan, a six-foot-one, 294-pound Toronto native, has spent the last six seasons with Calgary. He had 32 tackles (three for a loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 14 games last year when he was Calgary’s top Canadian nominee.

Wiggan, who played collegiately at Queen’s, has appeared in 92 career regular-season games with Calgary since being selected in the fourth round of the ’14 CFL draft by the franchise.