Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

Ontario Progressive Conservatives pick their 2022 candidate for Hamilton-Centre riding

By Dave Woodard Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 6:32 pm
Sarah Bokhari View image in full screen
Sarah Bokhari is running for the Ontario PC's in the Hamilton-Centre Riding. Press Release

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have picked their candidate to run in the riding of Hamilton-Centre for the provincial election in June.

Sarah Bokhari is a political scientist, academic and journalist and will take a run at winning the seat currently held by NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

Neil Lumsden to run for the Ontario PCs in Hamilton East-Stoney Creek

Bokhari’s announcement comes just days after the Ontario PC Party named former Tiger Cat GM Neil Lumsden as their candidate to run in the Hamilton-east-Stoney Creek riding.

The Ontario provincial general election is scheduled to be held on or before June 2, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Ontario provincial election scheduled for June 2' Ontario provincial election scheduled for June 2
Ontario provincial election scheduled for June 2 – Dec 28, 2021
