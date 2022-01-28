Ontario Progressive Conservatives pick their 2022 candidate for Hamilton-Centre riding

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Progressive Conservatives have picked their candidate to run in the riding of Hamilton-Centre for the provincial election in June.

Sarah Bokhari is a political scientist, academic and journalist and will take a run at winning the seat currently held by NDP leader Andrea Horwath.

Bokhari’s announcement comes just days after the Ontario PC Party named former Tiger Cat GM Neil Lumsden as their candidate to run in the Hamilton-east-Stoney Creek riding.

The Ontario provincial general election is scheduled to be held on or before June 2, 2022.