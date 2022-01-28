Menu

Crime

Manitoba man accused of making dangerous ‘swatting’ calls in 6 U.S. states

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 5:39 pm
A man uses a cell phone. View image in full screen
A man uses a cell phone. AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

A man from Fisher River Cree Nation has been arrested, again, accused of making dangerous “swatting” calls to the United States.

In August 2021, police in Tennessee and North Carolina were called by a man who said he was ready to start shooting inside a school. The calls led to the buildings being locked down and large amounts of police resources being deployed — only to find out it was a prank.

The investigation traced those calls back to Manitoba, and the man, 18, was charged.

Read more: The growing problem of ‘swatting’ and why experts say it’s a dangerous trend

RCMP said Friday he has been re-arrested in connection with six more such prank calls, this time in Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

In each case, the false 911 calls were to report either an active shooter or a bomb threat. All were determined to be false, and once again traced back to Manitoba.

The accused will appear in court on Peguis First Nation in March.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States' Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States
Manitoba RCMP arrest teen accused of “swatting” incidents in the United States – Sep 8, 2021
