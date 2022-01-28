Manitoba man accused of making dangerous ‘swatting’ calls in 6 U.S. states

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Fisher River Cree Nation has been arrested, again, accused of making dangerous “swatting” calls to the United States.

In August 2021, police in Tennessee and North Carolina were called by a man who said he was ready to start shooting inside a school. The calls led to the buildings being locked down and large amounts of police resources being deployed — only to find out it was a prank.

The investigation traced those calls back to Manitoba, and the man, 18, was charged.

RCMP said Friday he has been re-arrested in connection with six more such prank calls, this time in Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Illinois.

In each case, the false 911 calls were to report either an active shooter or a bomb threat. All were determined to be false, and once again traced back to Manitoba.

The accused will appear in court on Peguis First Nation in March.

