New Brunswick reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths ahead of easing restrictions

New Brunswick reported four additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday as the province prepares to move to Level 2 of its winter action plan.

The deaths involved one person in their 70s and three people in their 80s.

There are now 135 active COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province. These include 63 people who were hospitalized for complications with the virus and 72 who tested positive after being admitted to hospital for another medical reason.

There are now 16 people in intensive care with the virus, for an increase of eight in the past day. Four patients are on a ventilator.

Hospital occupancy for COVID-19 care is at 87 per cent, while ICUs are at 82 per cent.

All of New Brunswick’s health zones are set to move back to Level 2 of the COVID-19 winter plan tonight at 11:59 p.m. This means restrictions will be eased, several days ahead of the previous schedule.

Schools will reopen for in-person learning on Monday. Retail businesses, gyms, and spas can open and indoor-dining at restaurants can resume at 50 per cent capacity and with proof of vaccination.

During a briefing on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said that tighter restrictions that were brought in on Jan. 14 have meant that the spread of the virus “has been less aggressive than worst case scenario.”

On Friday, the province reported 396 new PCR-confirmed cases and 576 new self-reported positive rapid test results.

According to the provincial dashboard, 84.1 per cent of New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses, and 42.3 per cent have received a booster dose.

— With files from Rebecca Lau.

