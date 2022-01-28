Menu

Fire

Child, 5, dies, 8 others in stable condition in aftermath of West End house fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 1:41 pm
Fire on Simcoe Street. View image in full screen
Fire on Simcoe Street. Rudi Pawlychyn/ Global News

A five-year-old has died after a West End house fire sent nine people to hospital.

Winnipeg police said Friday that the other eight people who were in the house — four adults and four children — have been upgraded to stable condition.

The surviving children range in age from less than a year old to their early teens.

Trending Stories

The fatal fire, on Simcoe Street, took place early Thursday morning, and police said that although the investigation continues, the cause of the fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.

Click to play video: 'Simcoe Street fire sends 9 to hospital, 1 child in critical condition' Simcoe Street fire sends 9 to hospital, 1 child in critical condition
Simcoe Street fire sends 9 to hospital, 1 child in critical condition

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

