Child, 5, dies, 8 others in stable condition in aftermath of West End house fire

A five-year-old has died after a West End house fire sent nine people to hospital.

Winnipeg police said Friday that the other eight people who were in the house — four adults and four children — have been upgraded to stable condition.

The surviving children range in age from less than a year old to their early teens.

The fatal fire, on Simcoe Street, took place early Thursday morning, and police said that although the investigation continues, the cause of the fire isn’t believed to be suspicious.

