COVID-19: Guelph’s top doc ending work-from-home order

With the Ontario government easing COVID-19 restrictions on some businesses as of Monday, Guelph’s medical officer of health says her work-from-home order will end as well.

Dr. Nicola Mercer issued a notice on Dec. 16, 2021, directing those responsible for a business or organization to have their employees work from home unless the nature of their work requires them to be on-site.

The announcement was made in response to growing COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

“We must take action and utilize proven public health measures such as limiting social interactions to ensure our schools remain open and we limit the strain on our local businesses during one of their most important times of the year,” Mercer said at the time.

A day after that announcement, the province introduced new restrictions on capacity limits, food and drink service and gathering sizes.

Earlier this month on Jan. 5, the province implemented additional restrictions on businesses, including a ban on indoor dining and the closure of gyms and movie theatres.

Mercer said the decision to lift her work-from-home order aligns Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph with the easing of the restrictions that will take effect on Monday.

“In conjunction with the Province’s loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, my Letter of Instruction requiring remote work will be rescinded on Monday,” she said.

“While remote work is no longer required, I still urge individuals, organizations and businesses to make working from home an option wherever possible.”

