SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Guelph’s top doc ending work-from-home order

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 28, 2022 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario lays out its latest pathway to eased restrictions' Ontario lays out its latest pathway to eased restrictions
The Ford government has laid out a plan to see the gradual lifting of restrictions from the end of January to mid-March. But many questions remain unanswered over the timing and what details were left out – Jan 20, 2022

With the Ontario government easing COVID-19 restrictions on some businesses as of Monday, Guelph’s medical officer of health says her work-from-home order will end as well.

Dr. Nicola Mercer issued a notice on Dec. 16, 2021, directing those responsible for a business or organization to have their employees work from home unless the nature of their work requires them to be on-site.

Read more: Ontario to begin resuming non-urgent surgeries on Monday

The announcement was made in response to growing COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant.

“We must take action and utilize proven public health measures such as limiting social interactions to ensure our schools remain open and we limit the strain on our local businesses during one of their most important times of the year,” Mercer said at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

A day after that announcement, the province introduced new restrictions on capacity limits, food and drink service and gathering sizes.

Earlier this month on Jan. 5, the province implemented additional restrictions on businesses, including a ban on indoor dining and the closure of gyms and movie theatres.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Loosening restrictions and the latest on Pfizer’s new COVID pill' Loosening restrictions and the latest on Pfizer’s new COVID pill
Loosening restrictions and the latest on Pfizer’s new COVID pill

Mercer said the decision to lift her work-from-home order aligns Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph with the easing of the restrictions that will take effect on Monday.

Read more: City of Guelph facilities begin reopening on Jan. 31

“In conjunction with the Province’s loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, my Letter of Instruction requiring remote work will be rescinded on Monday,” she said.

“While remote work is no longer required, I still urge individuals, organizations and businesses to make working from home an option wherever possible.”

Story continues below advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagGuelph News tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagWork From Home tagguelph covid tagNicola Mercer tagGuelph reopening tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers