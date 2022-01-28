Peterborough man arrested after admitting to stabbing: police

A Peterborough man was arrested following a reported stabbing on Thursday morning.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 7 a.m., a man entered the police station carrying a knife and reported to officers that he had stabbed another man during a dispute.
The man was taken into custody and was found in possession of a second knife.
Trending Stories
Officers attended a residence and found an injured individual who was transported by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.
The investigation led to a 53-year-old Peterborough man being charged with aggravated assault.
He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court later Thursday, police said Friday morning.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments