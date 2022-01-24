Stabbing in Peterborough sends 1 to Toronto hospital: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was transported to a Toronto-area hospital following a stabbing in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets. Officers located a 31-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds.

Police say he was first transported by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and then later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

“It appears to be a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety,” police said Monday morning.

Police did not provide any further details on the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 x303 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca