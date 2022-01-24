Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stabbing in Peterborough sends 1 to Toronto hospital: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 24, 2022 11:35 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
The Peterborough Police Service are investigating a weekend stabbing. Global News Peterborough file

A man was transported to a Toronto-area hospital following a stabbing in Peterborough on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Wolfe and Aylmer streets. Officers located a 31-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds.

Police say he was first transported by paramedics to Peterborough Regional Health Centre and then later transferred to a Toronto-area hospital for treatment.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 arrested after knife drawn during fight in downtown Peterborough: police

“It appears to be a targeted incident and there is no risk to public safety,” police said Monday morning.

Police did not provide any further details on the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the incident asked to contact Det. Const. Mike Stephens at 705-876-1122 x303 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stabbing tagPeterborough Police tagtargeted incident tag31-year-old man tagno risk to public tagToronto-area hospital tagvictim transported to toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers