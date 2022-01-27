B.C. Highway 3 east of Princeton undergoing flood mitigations  

Send this page to someone via email

Work has begun to mitigate flooding along B.C. Highway 3, east of Princeton.

Back in December, the Similkameen River overflowed onto the highway, forcing it to close.

“From what I understand, the Ministry is working on repairing the dyke out there so that will protect not only the houses and land out there but also protect the highway from further erosion,” said the Mayor of Princeton, Spencer Coyne.

Coyne added that flood recovery efforts are moving along in town, slowly but surely.

“Everything is rolling the way it needs to roll and we are getting there. But the weather is not in our favour and really what we need is commitment on funding,” said Coyne.

However, just outside of the town’s limits, some residents feel as though they have been overlooked.

“Unfortunately, that is not the Town of Princeton’s jurisdiction, and we can’t work with people impacted outside our town’s boundaries. They fall under the responsibility of the RDOS,” said Coyne.

In an email to Global News, Dian Brooks, a resident along Highway 3 said she feels that there has been a lack of response from the government and the Regional District for residents in her area.

Other residents expressed concerns over the need to maintain the dyke to prevent floodwaters from rising again and wiping out the highway.

“The province is doing as much as they can and have been doing their fair share. Unfortunately, though there is a shortfall from senior government, federal government,” said Coyne.

Crews are working 6 km east of Princeton along Highway 3 until Jan. 29. Until the work is complete, one lane will be open to alternating traffic.

