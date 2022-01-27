Canucks sweep season series with Jets thanks to Miller’s hat trick

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets’ winless streak is now at six after a 5-1 loss to the visiting Vancouver Canucks Thursday night.

The visitors struck first on the power play just ten seconds after Ville Heinola was penalized for cross-checking. The Canucks won the faceoff, worked the puck below the goal line and Brock Boeser found JT Miller alone in the slot. He beat Connor Hellebuyck, making his 13th straight start in goal for the Jets.

Winnipeg would even the score just over two minutes later. Blake Wheeler’s shot from the slot was partially blocked by the stick of a Canucks’ defender, sending the puck fluttering just wide of Spencer Martin in goal. But Andrew Copp was there to bat the puck out of midair and into the net for his 12th goal of the season.

Miller would get the lead back for Vancouver just over five minutes into the second. He took a cross-ice pass from Boeser and wired a wrist shot blocker-side that beat Hellebuyck.

Minutes later, Miller had a chance for the hat trick on a Jets power play but Hellebuyck stopped him point blank, as well as a good follow-up chance from Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The Jets did not generate much on that man-advantage but earned another power play right after. They had some chances and while they did not score, it carried over some momentum for a long stretch, culminating in a great chance for Copp in the slot but he rang a shot off the crossbar.

That miss proved costly because not long after, Miller found his hat trick tally, beating Hellebuyck five-hole on a shot from the faceoff dot that he should have stopped to make it 3-1 Vancouver after two periods.

Needing a strong start to the third, the Jets did the opposite. Pierre-Luc Dubois took a high-sticking penalty 61 seconds into the third and just seven seconds into the ensuing power play, Brock Boeser knocked home a loose puck near the crease to make it 4-1 Canucks.

The Jets got a power play of their own later in the third and again generated a pile of chances but couldn’t beat Martin.

Playing in his 500th career game, Adam Lowry tried to inject some life into his team by fighting Luke Schenn.

It didn’t work. The Canucks made it 5-1 thanks to a snipe from Elias Pettersson.

Hellebuyck made 28 saves in the defeat while Martin stopped 33 shots for his first career NHL victory.

The night also marked the NHL debut for Jets defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic, who played 10:21 with his family among the limited number of spectators at the game.

The Jets will now head to St. Louis Saturday looking to put an end to their losing ways.