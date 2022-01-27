Paralympic Games: Okanagan athlete named to Canada’s wheelchair curling team

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan athlete will again be aiming for gold at the upcoming 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in China.

On Thursday, Canada’s wheelchair curling team was announced, and making the five-person roster was Ina Forrest of Spallumcheen, B.C.

This will be Forrest’s fourth Paralympic Games appearance, having won gold in 2010 and 2014, and bronze in 2018.

The Okanagan product is one of the world’s most decorated wheelchair curlers and was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame in 2016.

“The Paralympics are the goal you set and strive for during the quadrennial,” said Forrest, a member of the Vernon Curling Club.

“Being at the Paralympics means being part of the whole Team Canada, meeting other Canadian athletes and cheering them on. Every experience is different, but each is utterly amazing.”

The other four members are Mark Ideson of London, Ont., Collinda Joseph of Ottawa, Dennis Thiessen of Crystal City, Man., and John Thurston of Dunsford, Ont.

Ideson, as skip, will be leading Canada for the second consecutive Games. It will also be his third Paralympic appearance.

He, Forrest and Thiessen won gold in 2014 in Sochi, then bronze in PyeongChang in 2018.

“It’s such an honour to be selected for what will be my third Paralympics,” said Ideson. “Going once was incredible, but having the opportunity to wear the maple leaf again is amazing.

“That’s really what it’s about, opportunity. Opportunity for athletes living with disabilities to represent their country in their chosen sport, and to be seen and witnessed as athletes striving for their dreams to sing their anthem atop the podium.”

Rounding out the team are first-time Paralympians Thurston and Joseph. The two have represented Canada in three recent world championships, with Thurston often throwing the critical last rocks for the Canadians.

“This is a dream come true,” said Thurston. “It’s a goal that I have been working on for a long time now.

“It’s such an honour to be able to represent Canada at the highest level. Having the opportunity to compete against the world’s best on the biggest stage with our incredibly talented team is something I’m incredibly excited for.”

Wheelchair curling joined the Paralympic Winter Games program in 2006, and since then Canada has captured three gold medals (2006, 2010, 2014) and one bronze medal (2018).

The 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will run March 4-13. Canada is expected to send a team of approximately 50 athletes.

The wheelchair curling tournament in Beijing will take place March 5-12, with the preliminary rounds running March 5-10.

