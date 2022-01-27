B.C. mom says kids’ surgeries shouldn’t be among those cancelled due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A B.C. mother is calling on the province to exclude children’s procedures from surgery cancellations and delays due to COVID-19 pressures.

Caylie Valley’s five-year-old daughter Jocelyn finally got surgery for a genetic deformity that causes persistent and painful urinary tract infections this week, after it was initially postponed when the province cancelled scheduled surgeries this month.

“When it was finally booked I was thrilled,” Valley said.

“She has a long recovery ahead of her, but she’s doing really well, she’s very positive. She’s very sore, but we’re making the best out of it.”

Jocelyn has been on antibiotics since birth, but has suffered repeated infections nonetheless, which scarred her kidneys and forced the removal of one of them.

Valley said the road to book Jocelyn’s surgery was long and frustrating, and having it postponed was worse.

After the family spoke with Global News earlier this month, she said the surgery was quickly rescheduled.

But she said she doesn’t understand why kids’ surgeries are included among those being delayed.

“It’s crazy to think that pediatric surgeries are being put on hold,” she said.

“I don’t think it’s fair that children should have to wait, no matter how serious their case may be, because the longer they wait, just like Jocelyn, things could worsen.”

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix has previously defended the decision to cancel surgeries this month amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and rising hospitalizations.

“No one in health care, no member of any surgical team, no one who has trained and whose life’s work it is to get patients the surgery they need, wants to call a patient and tell them their surgery is postponed,” Dix said the day after Valley went public with her story.

“The decisions about surgical postponements or changes or when surgeries take place, are decisions made by doctors, and I think that’s the important issue here,” he added.

As of Thursday, there were 977 people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, including 141 people with COVID in critical or intensive care.

In the meantime, Valley said the family will keep Jocelyn on antibiotics for a few more months, then try weaning her off them and see whether the surgery has helped stop the recurring infections.

She hopes that her daughter’s public battle to get care can help prevent other children from facing the same challenges.

“I really hope her story also helps open the door for others,” she said.