Lucan, Ont. man accused of communicating with undercover officer to obtain sexual services

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say they’ve arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly communicated with an undercover officer for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a minor.

The arrest stems from an operation led by the police service’s Human Trafficking Unit.

Few details have been shared, but police say during the operation, which was conducted in a “south-end parking lot”, a man allegedly communicated “with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.”

As a result, a 56-year-old Lucan, Ont., man was charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Police say the accused has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.

Story continues below advertisement

3:48 Battling online child sexual exploitation Battling online child sexual exploitation – Jul 20, 2021