Crime

Lucan, Ont. man accused of communicating with undercover officer to obtain sexual services

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted January 27, 2022 4:07 pm
A uniformed London police hat View image in full screen
The man was arrested following an operation in a south London parking. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say they’ve arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly communicated with an undercover officer for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a minor.

The arrest stems from an operation led by the police service’s Human Trafficking Unit.

Few details have been shared, but police say during the operation, which was conducted in a “south-end parking lot”, a man allegedly communicated “with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.”

Trending Stories

As a result, a 56-year-old Lucan, Ont., man was charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Police say the accused has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.

Click to play video: 'Battling online child sexual exploitation' Battling online child sexual exploitation
Battling online child sexual exploitation – Jul 20, 2021
