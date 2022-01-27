Lucan, Ont. man accused of communicating with undercover officer to obtain sexual services

Police in London, Ont., say they’ve arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly communicated with an undercover officer for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a minor.
The arrest stems from an operation led by the police service’s Human Trafficking Unit.
Few details have been shared, but police say during the operation, which was conducted in a “south-end parking lot”, a man allegedly communicated “with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.”
As a result, a 56-year-old Lucan, Ont., man was charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.
Police say the accused has since been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on April 21.
