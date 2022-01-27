Junior hockey: Rockets defeat Royals again, Silverbacks shell Centennials

Send this page to someone via email

Here’s a round-up of junior hockey results from the Okanagan and area.

KELOWNA 4, VICTORIA 3

The Kelowna Rockets’ dominance over the Victoria Royals continued on Wednesday night.

At Victoria, Jake Lee netted the game-winning goal, late in the third period, as Kelowna defeated the Royals 4-3 for the second time in as many nights.

The two teams also met on Tuesday night, with Kelowna posting a 4-3 shootout win. The Rockets are now 8-1 against the Royals this season, and the two teams still have four more games against each other.

Andrew Cristall, Mark Liwiski and John Babcock also scored for Kelowna (20-10-1-3), which led 3-1 after 40 minutes following a scoreless first period. Lee’s winner — a shot from the high slot through a crowd — came at 18:06 of the third, with assists going to Colton Dach and Jake Poole.

Anthony Wilson, Bailey Peach, with his 24th goal of the season, and Matthew Hodson replied for Victoria (12-21-4-1). The Royals scored twice early in the third, at 2:20 and 5:29, to level the score at 3-3.

Jari Kykkanen stopped 21 of 24 shots for the Rockets, with Tyler Palmer turning aside 45 of 49 shots for the Royals.

Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.

Up next for Kelowna is a home-and-home set with the Vancouver Giants (16-18-2-0).

The Rockets will visit Vancouver in Langley on Friday night, then host the Giants on Saturday night. The Rockets are 1-3-1-0 against the Giants this season.

In B.C. Division standings, Kamloops (25-11-1-0) is first with 51 points while Kelowna is second with 44. Prince George (17-19-1-1) is third with 36 points, Vancouver is fourth with 34 and Victoria is last with 29.

Wednesday Results

Kamloops 2, Vancouver 1

Saskatoon at Lethbridge, ppd.

Friday’s Games (all times PT)

Winnipeg at Moose Jaw, 5 p.m.

Prince Albert at Regina, 5 p.m.

Swift Current at Red Deer, 6 p.m.

Lethbridge at Calgary, 6 p.m.

Victoria at Kamloops, 7 p.m.

Prince George at Portland, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Spokane, 7:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m.

Kelowna at Vancouver, 7:30 p.m.

Brandon at Saskatoon, ppd.

SALMON ARM 7, MERRITT 3

It seems the Merritt Centennials can’t catch a break this season.

One night after goalie John Hicks made 58 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vernon Vipers on Tuesday night, the Centennials were thrown back into the fire on Wednesday.

At Salmon Arm, Hicks stopped 50 shots in what was a four-goal loss to the league-leading Silverbacks. The Centennials were outshot 57-18.

Noah Serdachny, with two goals, Isaac Lambert, William Lavigne, Daniel Panetta, Nathan Morin and Ethan Ullrick scored for Salmon Arm (25-4-2-0-0), which led 4-3 after two periods. Liam Vanderkooi made 15 saves for the Silverbacks.

Ben Ward, who opened the scoring just 44 seconds into the first period, Davide Patella and Jackson Krill replied for Merritt (2-18-1-1-0).

Salmon Arm was 3-for-3 on the power play while Merritt was 0-for-1.

Wednesday Results

Langley 4, Coquitlam 2

Thursday’s Games (all times PT)

Penticton at Wenatchee, 6 p.m.

Nanaimo at Victoria, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games (all times PT)

Salmon Arm at Cranbrook 6 p.m.

Chilliwack at Coquitlam, 7 p.m.

Trail at Merritt, 7 p.m.

Powell River at Nanaimo, 7 p.m.

Vernon at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Penticton at Wenatchee, 7:05 p.m.

Cowichan Valley at Langley, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday Results

Kamloops 5, 100 Mile House 0

Osoyoos 9, North Okanagan 2

Friday’s Games (all times PT)

Golden at Fernie, 6:30 p.m.

Kimberley at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Grand Forks at Castlegar, 7 p.m.

Sicamous at Revelstoke, 7 p.m.

Chase at 100 Mile House, 7 p.m.

Summerland at Kelowna, 7 p.m.

Princeton at North Okanagan, 7:15 p.m.

Kamloops at Osoyoos, 7:35 p.m.