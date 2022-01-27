Identities confirmed in deaths of four on Manitoba-US border; RCMP to hold update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP will update the public on what they know about the four people who froze to death trying to cross the Manitoba/US border last week.

Global News will livestream the press conference, scheduled for 2 p.m. CST, in this story.

Last week, RCMP said they found four people, including a young child and a teenager, dead only metres from the US border, about 10 km west of Emerson, Man.

The quartet have now been identified, as Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel, 39, Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel, 37, Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel, 11, and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, 3, says the High Commission of India in Ottawa.

Identities of four victims, whose bodies were recovered near the Canada-US border in Manitoba on 19 January 2022, have been confirmed.@MEAIndia @IndiainToronto @rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/rgCaNLCm9q — India in Canada (@HCI_Ottawa) January 27, 2022

“All four were Indian nationals,” said the High Commission of India in Ottawa. “The next of kin of the deceased have been informed.”

“Canadian authorities have also, after medical examination, informed that based on the circumstances, the death of all the persons have been determined to be consistent with exposure to the outdoor elements.”

The night the four left, Jan. 19, temperatures hovered near -30C with strong winds, blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions.

View image in full screen Steve Shand is seen in an undated handout photo at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center in North Dakota. Shand was arrested after the bodies of four people were found near the Canada-U.S. border near Emerson, Man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Grand Forks County Correctional Center, *MANDATORY CREDIT*. GAC

Steve Shand is a former waiter who ran his own taxi business and declared bankruptcy four years ago. He was taken into custody last week for allegedly transporting illegal migrants.

Shand is charged with human smuggling — specifically, one count of knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien had come to, entered, or remained in the United States in violation of law, having transported and moved or having attempted to transport and move such aliens.

U.S. authorities said they suspect Shand may be part of a larger network that has been smuggling Indian nationals into Minnesota from Manitoba by foot in frigid winter temperatures.

According to U.S. officials, the four were part of a larger group of Indian nationals who were attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally.



One of the Indian nationals who survived the trek across the border told U.S. Border Patrol he had paid a large sum of money to come to Canada from India under a fraudulent student visa. He said he had no intention of staying or studying in Canada but was instead intending to cross into the U.S. illegally.

In addition to the four people who died during the attempt to cross the border, two others were seriously injured — a man and a woman suffering from severe frostbite.

According to an affidavit by US Special Agent John D. Stanley, five members of the group were decked out in matching outdoor gear.

“I observed that five of them were outfitted with identical cold weather gear. They each had what appeared to be new black-in-color winter coats with fur trimmed hoods, black gloves, black balaclavas and insulated rubber boots,” Stanley said in his affidavit.

One person in the group had a backpack he told officials he was carrying for a family of four that had become separated from the larger group. The backpack contained children’s items such as clothes, a diaper and toys.

RCMP would not say last week what the four who died were wearing.

-With files from Stewart Bell