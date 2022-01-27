Menu

Politics

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney heads to Washington, D.C., to talk energy and trade issues

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted January 27, 2022 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta government announces its plan to open new U.S. trade offices in Chicago, Seattle, Denver' Alberta government announces its plan to open new U.S. trade offices in Chicago, Seattle, Denver
In an effort to expand trade and improve economic partnerships, the Alberta government will open new offices in the United States. While one political expert sees this move as a good step forward for the province, critics say more could be done. Chris Chacon explains – Dec 5, 2021

Premier Jason Kenney will be travelling to Washington, D.C., this week to attend the annual National Governors Association meeting.

A statement from the premier’s office said the trip, which starts Friday and will continue until Monday, will promote Alberta’s economic interests.

The statement said Kenney will be meeting with American government leaders to discuss energy security, key bilateral trade issues and urgent cross-border supply chain issues.

Read more: Alberta announces plan to open new U.S. trade offices in Chicago, Seattle, Denver

“Attending the National Governors Association meeting is an excellent opportunity to discuss key issues with American leaders… It’s critical for Alberta’s economy that we strongly advocate for our key interests with top American decision makers,” said Kenney in the statement.

This comes after the government of Alberta announced that it is opening three new trade and investment offices in Chicago, Denver and Seattle to boost business with the province’s largest trading partners. Alberta already has trade offices in Washington, D.C., and Mexico.

The province said the estimated cost of the trip for the premier and three staff members is $18,425.

