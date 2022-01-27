COVID-19: MLHU reports 1 death, LHSC caring for 166 COVID inpatients

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported one death and 220 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The death involved a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.



Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre reported 166 COVID-19 inpatients on Thursday, up from 163 reported a day ago.

Hospitalizations

As noted, LHSC is caring for 166 COVID-19 inpatients, back to the record-high 166 reported last Tuesday and Thursday.

Of those, 19 are in adult critical care, compared with 24 a week ago.

Five or fewer of the 163 are in Children’s Hospital, with zero in pediatric critical care.



Of the 166 patients, 77 are being treated for COVID-19 while 94 others in hospital have incidental COVID-19 infections (meaning they were admitted for another reason).



Among staff, there are 200 cases, up from 192 a day ago.

There are several outbreaks at LHSC at St. Joseph’s Health Care London. Further information can be found in the Outbreaks section below.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London reported 13 cases among patients or residents in its care as of Tuesday and 76 health-care workers with COVID-19, compared with 58 patient/resident cases and 111 staff cases a week ago.

Among the 13 patient/resident cases, three are at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care, two are at Parkwood Institute Main Building and eight are at Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.



Cases and testing

The MLHU reported 220 cases Thursday, compared with 180 reported the day before. Note that due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are not considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In total, there have been 28,418 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic, including 2,064 active cases (a decrease of 23), 26,059 resolved cases (an increase of 246) and 295 deaths (an increase of one).

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 21.3 per cent, down from 22.4 per cent the week of Jan. 9.



Outbreaks

LHSC is reporting the following outbreaks:

University Hospital U4 North East and East Corridors, General Medicine, declared Jan. 25, seven patient cases

U10 Subacute Medicine and Palliative Care, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases U6 200/300 Cardiac Surgery Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patients and six staff cases U5 100/300 Cardiology Inpatients, declared Jan. 16, involving five or fewer patient cases and five or fewer staff cases A8 Surgery Inpatient, declared Jan. 14, involving 14 patient cases and nine staff cases

A9 Inpatients 100 and 200 Corridors, declared Jan. 11, involving 23 patient cases and 11 staff cases

Victoria Hospital D6-200 – Nephrology Inpatients, declared Jan. 25, five or fewer patient cases D6-100 – Acute Medicine, declared Jan. 25, five or fewer patient cases

B7-200 – Adult Mental Health Inpatients, declared Jan. 17, involving seven patients and five or fewer staff cases





St. Joseph’s Health Care London is reporting the following outbreaks:

Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care: SM2

Parkwood Institute Main Building: 3KE

Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building: G3

A previous outbreak at Parkwood Institute Main Building’s 4BE is no longer listed as active.

Additionally, the MLHU is reporting the following institutional outbreaks:

Arbor Trace Alzheimer’s Special Care Centre, facility-wide, declared Jan. 4

Chartwell Parkhill, Countryside Unit, declared Jan. 1

Chartwell Riverside Retirement Residence, facility-wide, declared Jan. 21

Chelsey Park, third floor-A Wing, declared Jan. 18

Dearness Home 4E, declared Jan. 21 Oakdale, declared Dec. 29

Earls Court Village, second floor, declared Jan. 2

Elmwood Place, F-W (all units resolved except for Victoria unit), declared Dec. 27

Extendicare, first floor, declared Dec. 24

Henley Place LTC Residence, facility-wide, declared Dec. 29

Highview Residence – Chapin House, facility-wide, declared Jan. 7

Manor Village at London, 4 West, declared Jan. 10

McCormick Home, Evergreen unit, declared Dec. 14

Meadow Park Care Centre, Blue Unit, declared Jan. 1

Queens Village, lower level and second floor, declared Jan. 25

Strathmere Lodge, Bear Creek, declared Jan. 6

Village of Glendale Crossing, facility-wide, declared Dec. 25

Note that school closures and school absentee rates can be found on the province’s website.

Vaccinations

As of the end of day Jan. 22, 89.6 per cent of residents five and older in the region have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 89.1 per cent as of Jan. 15.

Two-dose coverage for that cohort sits at 83.7 per cent, up from 83.2 per cent the week prior.

The percentage of people age five and older who’ve received third doses climbed to 43.2 per cent, up from 38.5 per cent a week prior. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

First-dose coverage for those aged five to 11 stands at 56.3 per cent, up from 54.1 per cent.

Health unit data shows that since Dec. 16, 33.9 per cent of hospitalized cases have involved people who were unvaccinated. Note that unvaccinated residents make up only 10.4 per cent of the region’s five-and-older population as of Jan. 22.

According to the MLHU, there have been 37 deaths within the last six weeks. Of those, 28 involved fully vaccinated individuals and nine involved unvaccinated individuals.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies, as well as guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country, transportation support for those in need and more.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 3,645 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, with 599 in intensive care units.

This is down by 371 hospitalizations and a decrease of nine in ICUs since the previous day.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 3,645 people in hospital with COVID-19, 56 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 44 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the 599 people in ICUs with the virus, around 82 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while around 18 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported one death, 28 hospitalizations on Thursday, down from 48 a week ago. Ten are in the ICU, compared with eight a week ago.



The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 17.7 per cent, up from a revised 16.8 per cent the week prior.



As for cases, SWPH is reporting:

9,980 cases (an increase of 83)

732 active cases (a decrease of 21)

9,111 resolved cases (an increase of 61; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

137 total deaths (an increase of one)



The death reported Thursday is a male from Elgin in his 70s, and not linked to an outbreak.

There are active outbreaks at the following long-term homes, retirement homes and hospitals:

Valleyview Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 23 and involving 17 resident cases, 33 staff cases and one death Woodingford Lodge, Woodstock, declared Dec. 28 and involving 14 resident cases, 23 staff cases and two deaths Tillsonburg Retirement Residence – Tillsonburg, declared Dec. 29 and involving three resident cases and one staff case Chartwell Oxford Gardens, Woodstock, declared Dec. 30 and involving 12 resident cases and four staff cases Caressant Care Bonnie Place Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 19 resident cases, 12 staff cases and one death Caressant Care Bonnie Place Nursing Home, St. Thomas, declared Dec. 30 and involving 29 resident cases and 22 staff cases Extendicare, Port Stanley, declared Jan. 2 and involving nine resident cases and 12 staff cases Terrace Lodge, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving 18 resident cases, five staff cases and two deaths Secord Trails, Ingersoll, declared Jan. 2 and involving 41 resident cases, 26 staff cases and two deaths Chartwell Aylmer, Aylmer, declared Jan. 2 and involving seven resident cases and seven staff cases Caressant Care Nursing Home – Woodstock, declared Jan. 3 and involving three resident cases, 23 staff cases and one case under investigation Maples Nursing Home – Tavistock, declared Jan. 7, involving three resident cases and 16 staff cases Arches Transitional Bed Program, Woodstock, declared Jan. 10 and involving 17 resident cases and 15 staff cases Cedarview Living Retirement, Woodstock, declared Jan. 13 and involving 65 resident cases and seven staff cases Metcalfe Gardens Retirement Home, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 13 and involving 24 resident cases, seven staff cases and one death Beattie Manor Retirement Residency, Wardsville, declared Jan. 17 and involving 14 residents cases and one staff case Maple Manor Nursing Home, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving 22 resident cases, 14 staff cases Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, Tillsonburg, declared Jan. 18 and involving four resident cases and one death ELgin Manor, St. Thomas, declared Jan. 20 and involving 12 resident cases and 13 staff cases



As of Jan. 26, 77.9 per cent of those aged five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine, while 82.7 per cent have had at least one dose.

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

On Thursday, Huron Perth Public Health reported eight people were in hospital with COVID-19, .

Of those, seven are considered to be active cases.



For the week of Jan. 16, the test positivity rate was 11.7 per cent, up from 10 per cent the week prior.



In total, HPPH reported 4,941 total cases (an increase of 46) and 80 deaths to date unchanged).



The most recent death was reported Tuesday. No details were provided.



HPPH reported 516 total cases among health-care workers since March 2020, up from 506 the day before.

There are six active outbreaks reported by HPPH, including at the following long-term care or retirement homes:

Braemar Nursing Home, North Huron, declared Jan. 12 and involving 40 residents and 15 staff cases Huronview, Huron East, declared Jan. 21 and involving three resident cases and five staff cases Kingsway Lodge, St. Marys, declared Jan. 3 and involving 17 resident cases and 14 staff cases Queensway Nursing Home, Bluewater, declared Jan. 27 and involving 10 resident cases and two staff Caressant Care Retirement Home, North Perth, declared Jan. 2 and involving six resident cases Maplewood Manor Retirement Home, Huron East, declared Dec. 30 and involving two resident cases and two staff cases



HPPH is reporting one outbreak at a congregate living setting. No further details were provided.

As of Jan. 26, 84 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 79.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. Third-dose coverage stands at 48.6 per cent of those five and older, though those under the age of 18 are not eligible for a third dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Bluewater Health reported 35 patients in hospital with confirmed COVID-19, compared with 53 a week ago. Of those 35, five are in the ICU, compared with 10 a week ago.



Lambton Public Health is reporting the average ICU occupancy was at 83 per cent for the week of Jan. 16, up from 78 per cent for the week of Jan. 9.

The test positivity rate for the week of Jan. 16 was 30.8 per cent, down from 31.8 per cent the week of Jan. 9.



On Thursday, Lambton Public Health reported:

8,495 total cases (an increase of 17)

379 active cases (a decrease of five)

8,097 resolved cases (an increase of 92)

106 deaths to date (unchanged)

No information was provided about the three deaths reported Wednesday.



LPH reported 15 active outbreaks as of Wednesday, including at the following congregate living facilities:

Lambton County Developmental Services in Corunna, declared Jan. 23 and involving fewer than five resident cases and six staff cases

Lambton County Developmental Services in Oil Spring, declared Jan. 19 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff cases

There are outbreaks at the following long-term care and retirement homes:

Afton Park Place in Sarnia, declared Jan. 23 and involving fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five staff cases

Country Manor Estates in Lambton Shores, declared Jan. 17 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff members

Fairwinds Lodge in Sarnia, declared Jan. 10 and involving fewer than five residents and fewer than five staff members

Watford Quality Care in Watford, declared Jan. 5 and involving 12 resident cases and 13 staff cases

Trillium Villa in Sarnia, declared Jan. 3 and involving 56 residents and 35 staff/caregivers

Sumac Lodge in Sarnia, declared Dec. 31 and involving 36 resident cases and 31 cases among staff/caregivers

Fiddick’s Nursing Home in Petrolia, declared Dec. 30 and involving 14 residents and 26 staff/caregivers

There are outbreaks at a hospital and jail. The outbreak at Sarnia Jail in Sarnia was declared Jan. 8 and involves 38 inmates and six staff members. An outbreak at Bluewater Health in Sarnia declared Jan. 7 involves 17 patients and 11 staff members.



There are four outbreaks in unidentified workplaces, one declared Jan. 18 and involving six cases, one declared Jan. 17 and involving four cases and one declared Jan. 11 involving six cases.

Among area residents aged five and older, 82 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 78 per cent have had two doses and 44 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 18 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues and Jacquelyn LeBel



