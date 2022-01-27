‘Freedom convoy’ demonstrators gather in Greater Toronto Area

Send this page to someone via email

“Freedom convoy” protesters have begun demonstrating in parts of the Greater Toronto Area, as groups continue to head to Ottawa ahead of a protest this week against COVID-related mandates.

Truckers and supportive protesters are heading to Ottawa from east and west parts of the country, as well as from southern Ontario where routes were scheduled to depart from several locations including Windsor, Sarnia, Niagara and Toronto on Thursday, according to the organizers’ website.

The website indicates that the convoys would be passing through the Toronto area in the late morning hours, into the afternoon.

Demonstrators gathered throughout parts of the GTA Thursday, with some groups on top of overpasses in anticipation of convoys moving through.

Protesters also gathered at Vaughan Mills, where a convoy was set to depart around the noon hour.

The groups are scheduled to arrive in Kingston Thursday evening and begin heading to Ottawa on Friday, the website says.

“What I’m calling for is basically lockdowns and restrictions to be lifted like the rest of the world is starting to do,” protester Mark Smith told Global News in Drumbo, Ont.

“There’s a freedom movement actually across the world right now and we’re all getting together just trying to get our lives back. And we’re hoping with all this rally and freedom convoy going on, we’ll accomplish this. We don’t want no violence and no problems.”

Among the topics at-issue for demonstrators is the Canadian government’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers to avoid quarantine.

Organizers of the protest describe the mandate for cross-border truckers to avoid quarantine as an example of political overreach resulting in economic harm, arguing the policy hurts small businesses and denies some workers the means to survive.

The United States has also imposed a vaccine mandate for truckers.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau touted on Monday as the “biggest trucker association in Canada,” has spoken out against the convoy, saying protests on public roadways are “not how disagreements with government policies should be expressed.”

Trudeau also said Monday that the vast majority of truckers in Canada are vaccinated and won’t be impacted by the cross-border vaccine mandate.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Provincial Police has warned of possible delays on roadways as a result of convoys moving through.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told Global News he was aware of an incident around 9:30 a.m. where the convoy resulted an ambulance being delayed as it was heading southbound on Highway 400.

— with files from Kevin Nielsen, Rachel Gilmore and The Canadian Press

The #OPP encourages everyone on the roads to be patient and respectful of each other despite potential inconvenience related to the protest convoy. #ONHwys pic.twitter.com/EfMelD9R2B — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 27, 2022