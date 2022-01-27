Waterloo police looking into road rage incident in Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating an alleged road rage incident that occurred in Waterloo on Wednesday evening.
Police say a road rage incident at the intersection of King and Columbia streets was reported to officers at around 6:15 p.m.
The road rage reportedly followed a collision between a blue Volkswagen and white pickup truck.
Trending Stories
Police say the drivers left their vehicles following the crash. During “an interaction,” police say the driver of the pickup truck smashed the driver’s side windows of the Volkswagen.
The driver of the pickup truck then drove off before police were able to arrive at the scene of the collision, police say.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments