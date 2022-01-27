Menu

Health

Hospitalizations drop by more than 100 as Quebec adds 56 new COVID-19 deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted January 27, 2022 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec hotel, bar industries wonder when their turn will come' COVID-19: Quebec hotel, bar industries wonder when their turn will come
Many in the business communities are questioning the Quebec the government's reopening plan announced Tuesday. Some say the approach is confusing and inconsistent. Others want more transparency and understanding factors which led to the government's decisions. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

Quebec registered 56 new deaths attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations fell Thursday.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by 117 to 3,153. This includes 235 people in intensive care units, a decrease of 17 compared with the previous day.

This comes after 231 patients were admitted while 348 left hospitals across the province in a 24-hour period.

Read more: High January death toll partly due to Quebec’s slow COVID-19 booster rollout, experts say

Quebec also reported 3,956 new novel coronavirus cases, but officials have said the daily count isn’t representative of the current situation since PCR testing is limited to priority clientele, like teachers and health-care workers.

Trending Stories

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the province has recorded a total of 849,520 infections and 13,065 deaths.

Meanwhile, the latest update shows 34,830 tests were given in screening clinics Tuesday.

The province also says 23,081 rapid screening test results were registered on its new website, including 18,271 positive tests.

The immunization campaign doled out another 78,789 doses of the vaccine in the province. So far, more than 17.4 million shots have been administered.

