RCMP briefs: Police search for missing Fork River man, look for driver in God’s Lake Narrows hit and run

Dauphin RCMP is asking for help in locating a missing 71-year-old man from Fork River.

Police say it is not unusual for Luc Desruisseaux to be out of touch for periods of time, but he was last seen in October of 2021 and nobody can reach him.

He was driving a red extended cab Ford F-250 with lots of rust around the rear wheel wells. He has family in the Edmonton area and friends in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region in Quebec.

Desruisseuax is 5’8″, 215 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair.

Anyone with information can call Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.

RCMP investigating hit and run in Gods Lake Narrows

Police are looking for a driver who is alleged to have hit a pedestrian in Gods Lake Narrows First Nation before taking off.

Just before 11 p.m. on January 16, a 28-year-old woman was walking on the Main Road near the Band Office when she was hit.

She was seriously injured and eventually transported out of the community for treatment.

Police have yet to identify the driver and vehicle in the collision. The vehicle is dark in colour.

Anyone with information can contact Gods Lake Narrows RCMP at 205-335-2464, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com.