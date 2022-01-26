Menu

Canada

Federal government to invest $15M for home energy retrofits in Kingston, Ont.

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 2:42 pm
Kingston's City Hall stands at the heart of the downtown core. View image in full screen
Kingston's City Hall stands at the heart of the downtown core. Alexandra Mazur/CKWS

Kingston, Ont., was on the receiving end of a federal investment on Wednesday.

Through the Community Efficiency Financing initiative, Kingston will receive $15 million to launch a residential energy retrofit program in hopes of reducing pollution while helping homeowners save money.

“I am proud to see our City partnering with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Government of Canada to help more Kingstonians realize renovations that will make their homes more cost and energy-efficient,” Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson said.

Tasked with financing the program is Better Homes Kingston, which aims to open in March, with renovations on the first eligible properties beginning in late spring.

Homes built before 1991 will be eligible for the program.

“It is through these investments, made possible through the Green Municipal Fund, we are exploring new ways for Canadians to make energy-efficient choices that support local economies and contribute to Canada’s climate goals,” Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, Mark Gerretsen said.

