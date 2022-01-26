Bystanders help stop alleged jewelry thief at Dartmouth’s Mic Mac Mall

Halifax Regional police have charged a man with robbery, after a piece of jewelry was stolen from a diamond store at Mic Mac Mall.
Police say they responded to the Dartmouth mall at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.
It’s alleged a man walked into Crescent Gold and Diamond, broke a display case and took a piece of jewelry.
“The man pushed a store employee who attempted to stop him and fled into the mall,” police wrote in a release.
“Two bystanders and mall security officers detained the man until police arrived and arrested him.”
Alexander Kenneth Pritchett, 27, is facing charges of robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
He is also facing additional charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 in relation to another theft from August 2020 in Dartmouth.
