Crime

Bystanders help stop alleged jewelry thief at Dartmouth’s Mic Mac Mall

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 12:23 pm
Police say they responded to a robbery at the Crescent Gold and Diamond store in Mic Mac Mall on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Police say they responded to a robbery at the Crescent Gold and Diamond store in Mic Mac Mall on Wednesday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional police have charged a man with robbery, after a piece of jewelry was stolen from a diamond store at Mic Mac Mall.

Police say they responded to the Dartmouth mall at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Rings stolen after 2 robberies at same Halifax jewelry store

It’s alleged a man walked into Crescent Gold and Diamond, broke a display case and took a piece of jewelry.

Trending Stories

“The man pushed a store employee who attempted to stop him and fled into the mall,” police wrote in a release.

“Two bystanders and mall security officers detained the man until police arrived and arrested him.”

Alexander Kenneth Pritchett, 27, is facing charges of robbery and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He is also facing additional charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 in relation to another theft from August 2020 in Dartmouth.

