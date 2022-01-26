Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Witnesses sought after SUV ‘intentionally’ strikes Toronto parking enforcement vehicle: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 11:05 am
A Toronto Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say they’re looking to speak to witnesses after the driver of an SUV intentionally struck a Toronto parking enforcement vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway last week.

Toronto police said in a news release that officers were called to the collision on the DVP at Lawrence Avenue East shortly after midnight on Jan. 20.

The statement said a parking enforcement officer was in a marked vehicle travelling south on the DVP on-ramp from Lawrence Avenue while another vehicle was heading south on the ramp in the passing lane.

Read more: 41-year-old man dead after stabbing in Mississauga: police

The driver of the second vehicle — described as a black SUV, possibly a Ford — was flashing their high beams at the parking enforcement officer before they “intentionally” struck the parking enforcement vehicle, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The collision caused damage and the SUV then fled south on the DVP, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage of the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: '19-year-old dead in fatal shooting in North York' 19-year-old dead in fatal shooting in North York
19-year-old dead in fatal shooting in North York
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagCrash tagToronto tagHit and Run tagtoronto police service tagToronto crash tagToronto Collision tagDon Valley Parkway tagDVP tagToronto Parking Enforcement tagDon Valley Parkway Collision tagDVP collision tagToronto parking enforcement vehicle struck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers