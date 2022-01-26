Witnesses sought after SUV ‘intentionally’ strikes Toronto parking enforcement vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re looking to speak to witnesses after the driver of an SUV intentionally struck a Toronto parking enforcement vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway last week.

Toronto police said in a news release that officers were called to the collision on the DVP at Lawrence Avenue East shortly after midnight on Jan. 20.

The statement said a parking enforcement officer was in a marked vehicle travelling south on the DVP on-ramp from Lawrence Avenue while another vehicle was heading south on the ramp in the passing lane.

The driver of the second vehicle — described as a black SUV, possibly a Ford — was flashing their high beams at the parking enforcement officer before they “intentionally” struck the parking enforcement vehicle, police said.

The collision caused damage and the SUV then fled south on the DVP, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has video footage of the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

