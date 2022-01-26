Fire destroys home east of Grafton in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

A homeowner managed to escape following a house fire in Northumberland County on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Alnwick/Haldimand Township firefighters responded to a structure fire on Dudley Road in Alnwick/Halidmand Township — about seven kilometres midway between the villages of Grafton and Colborne, or 20 km east of Cobourg off Hwy. 401.

Crews requested additional assistance from neighbouring fire departments in Hamilton and Cramahe townships to battle the blaze that quickly spread throughout the two-storey home.

Firefighters say the homeowner made it out safely but several pets including cats and dogs were unaccounted for Tuesday afternoon.

The home and its contents are considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.