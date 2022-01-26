Menu

Fire

Fire destroys home east of Grafton in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 26, 2022 9:54 am
Click to play video: 'Fire destroys home near Grafton' Fire destroys home near Grafton
A homeowner got out safely after a fire ripped through a house just east of Grafton on Tuesday afternoon. Alnwick/Haldimand Township firefighters responded to a blaze on Dudley Road around 2 p.m. Crews from neighbouring Cramahe and Hamilton townships assisted to fight the fire on the two storey home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A homeowner managed to escape following a house fire in Northumberland County on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Alnwick/Haldimand Township firefighters responded to a structure fire on Dudley Road in Alnwick/Halidmand Township — about seven kilometres midway between the villages of Grafton and Colborne, or 20 km east of Cobourg off Hwy. 401.

Crews requested additional assistance from neighbouring fire departments in Hamilton and Cramahe townships to battle the blaze that quickly spread throughout the two-storey home.

Read more: Family flees house fire north of Castleton amid snowstorm

Firefighters say the homeowner made it out safely but several pets including cats and dogs were unaccounted for Tuesday afternoon.

The home and its contents are considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

