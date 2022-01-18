Family flees house fire north of Castleton amid snowstorm

Send this page to someone via email

A family escaped uninjured after a fire tore through a home north of Castleton in Cramahe Township early Monday.

Township firefighters were notified of a structure fire on Dawson Road around 5:30 a.m., at the height of a snowstorm that hit the area.

Crews struggled to reach the scene due to hazardous road conditions and near-zero visibility. They were unable to save the two-storey house located 6.5 kilometres north of village of Castleton (33 km northeast of Cobourg).

A family of four woke up to the sound of smoke alarms and were able to flee the home with just their clothes.

Fire crews from neighbouring Alnwick/Haldimand Township and Trent Hills were requested for assistance and water tanker support.

Fire officials believe the fire started in the area of the home’s wood stove.

A family friend has launched a GoFundMe page in support of the family, which includes Tanner and Jess Smith and their two children.

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign had raised more than $16,500 of its $20,000 goal.

Clothing donations are also being accepted: men’s and women’s medium; girls size small and boys’ size 10.

Donations can be dropped off

K9 Fit – 14352 County Road 2 in Brighton

Kawartha Vision Care, 9 Elgin St East in Cobourg from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.