Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

Canadian detained in connection with deadly shooting at Mexico resort

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 6:19 pm
2 Canadians shot, 1 injured in shooting at Mexico resort
WATCH: 2 Canadians shot, 1 injured in shooting at Mexico resort

A Canadian citizen has been detained in Mexico after a deadly shooting at a hotel along Mexico‘s Caribbean coast that killed two Canadians dead and wounded one other last week.

The attack took place Friday at the Hotel Xcaret resort south of Playa del Carmen. The attackers apparently had guest wrist bands to enter the resort.

Read more: 2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in shooting at a Mexico resort

In a statement to Global News Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada said “it is aware of the death of two Canadian citizens and the detention of a Canadian citizen in Mexico”.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather information and are providing consular assistance,” the emailed statement from a GAC spokesperson said, without adding further details.

On Friday, prosecutors said both dead men had criminal records in Canada, and one was a known felon with a long record related to robbery, drug and weapons offenses.

A third Canadian, a woman, was wounded and is being treated at a local hospital, but is not yet able to speak with investigators.

2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Mexico resort
2 Canadians killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Mexico resort

Authorities said the two suspects arrested in the case so far include a professional kidnapper from Mexico City who coordinated the plot.

Police also arrested a female, identified only by her last name, Nu, who was apparently part of the group of 10 Canadians who were vacationing at the resort.

Oscar Montes, the chief prosecutor of the Quintana Roo state, said Nu both “cared for the children” of the victims and allegedly met with the killers and may have been providing them information on their activities.

The hired killer who actually fired the shots is being sought.

— with files from Marc-Andre Cossette and The Associated Press 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mexico tagGlobal Affairs Canada tagPlaya del Carmen tagmexico resort tagmexico resort shooting tagCanadian arrested in Mexico tagCanadians killed Mexico resort tagHotel Xcaret resort tag

