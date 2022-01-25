Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Sledgehammer and knife wielding man arrested after assaults at Keremeos town hall

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 2:45 pm
The driver's side of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser. File/Global News

A man who wielded a sledgehammer and knife while attempting to assault multiple people at Keremeos town hall has been arrested.

RCMP said that Cameron Urquhart, 41, allegedly entered the village office and physically assaulted village workers.

“As employees escaped from the building the male followed them outside while continuing to yell and assault them and continue his aggressive behavior,” RCMP said in a release.

Read more: Keremeos, B.C. official says Similkameen River levels near normal

“Police arrived soon after and were able to arrest the male after he assaulted a police officer and continued to struggle and resist arrest.”

Trending Stories

A number of criminal charges have been laid against Urquhart.

Police said Tuesday that they do not believe that Urquhart was working with anyone else, nor that his actions were orchestrated or endorsed by any type of protest to current events.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with any additional information to this incident are asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagKeremeos tagArrested tagsledgehammer tagKNife-wielding tagassault RCMP officer tagVillage of Keremeos workers assaulted tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers