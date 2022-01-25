Sledgehammer and knife wielding man arrested after assaults at Keremeos town hall

Send this page to someone via email

A man who wielded a sledgehammer and knife while attempting to assault multiple people at Keremeos town hall has been arrested.

RCMP said that Cameron Urquhart, 41, allegedly entered the village office and physically assaulted village workers.

“As employees escaped from the building the male followed them outside while continuing to yell and assault them and continue his aggressive behavior,” RCMP said in a release.

“Police arrived soon after and were able to arrest the male after he assaulted a police officer and continued to struggle and resist arrest.”

A number of criminal charges have been laid against Urquhart.

Police said Tuesday that they do not believe that Urquhart was working with anyone else, nor that his actions were orchestrated or endorsed by any type of protest to current events.

Anyone with any additional information to this incident are asked to contact the Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511.