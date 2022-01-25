Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Inmate at Manitoba prison dies while in custody: Correctional Service Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 25, 2022 1:55 pm
Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Stony Mountain Institution. File / Global News

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at a prison in southern Manitoba died while in custody.

The government agency says James Flatfoot, who was an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg, died Sunday.

It says he had been serving a sentence of five years, three months and 22 days for robbery, possession and use of a firearm, and flight from a peace officer.

Correctional Service Canada says Flatfoot’s next of kin have been notified.

Read more: Brandon inmate hospitalized after assault: Police

It also says its policy requires that police and the coroner be notified.

Trending Stories

The agency did not provide any details of how Flatfoot died, but says it will be reviewing the circumstances of his death.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP charge Headingley jail guard after inmate’s death' Manitoba RCMP charge Headingley jail guard after inmate’s death
Manitoba RCMP charge Headingley jail guard after inmate’s death
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Inmate tagStony Mountain tagStony Mountain Institution tagDeath in Custody tagInmate dies tagManitoba prison taginmate days tagJames Flatfoot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers