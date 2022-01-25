Inmate at Manitoba prison dies while in custody: Correctional Service Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Correctional Service Canada says an inmate at a prison in southern Manitoba died while in custody.

The government agency says James Flatfoot, who was an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg, died Sunday.

It says he had been serving a sentence of five years, three months and 22 days for robbery, possession and use of a firearm, and flight from a peace officer.

Correctional Service Canada says Flatfoot’s next of kin have been notified.

It also says its policy requires that police and the coroner be notified.

The agency did not provide any details of how Flatfoot died, but says it will be reviewing the circumstances of his death.

