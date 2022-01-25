Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

10 transports involved in string of Highway 401 crashes early Tuesday in Northumberland County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 12:43 pm
Click to play video: '10 transports involved in crashes on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County' 10 transports involved in crashes on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County
Ten transports were involved in a string of crashes in both lanes of Highway 401 in Northumberland County.

Ten transport trucks were involved in a string of collisions along Highway 401 from Port Hope to Brighton in Northumberland County early Tuesday.

The first reported collision around 1:50 a.m. involved three transports and a vehicle in the westbound lanes near Burnham Street (County Road 18) in Cobourg. None of the transport drivers were injured but the driver of the car suffered minor injuries, according to Northumberland OPP.

Read more: 1 dead following 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Brighton, Northumberland OPP say

Farther in the westbound lanes, a transport truck crashed on the shoulder of the highway.

Around 5:30 a.m., two transports collided in the eastbound lanes near County Road 30 in Brighton. Emergency crews say a tow truck driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after tending to one transport, which was then rear-ended by another.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

One driver in the transport was also taken to hospital.

OPP closed the eastbound lanes of the highway for several hours and the westbound lanes for nearly five hours.

Icy and snow-covered roads are being cited as factors in the collisions.

As of Tuesday afternoon, cleanup continued. In one crash, Const. Robert Simpson said 18 rolls of goods — each weighing 2,300 pounds — had to be lifted onto a flatbed truck to be removed from one crash site. One lane of the highway remained open.

— More to come.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagCobourg tagNorthumberland County taghighway 401 tagPort Hope tag401 tagHwy 401 tagtransport truck tagTransport tagPileup tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers