Traffic

1 dead following 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 7:23 pm
Northumberland OPP say one person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and four other vehicles on Hwy. 401 in Brighton on Jan. 20, 2022. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP say one person is dead following a collision between a tractor trailer and four other vehicles on Hwy. 401 in Brighton on Jan. 20, 2022. Pete Fisher/Special to Global News Peterborough

Northumberland OPP say one person is dead and another person suffered serious injuries following a five-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Brighton, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a tractor trailer and four other vehicles in the westbound lanes of the highway between Old Wooler Road and County Road 30 in the Municipality of Brighton.

Read more: Driver escapes as fire spreads through transport truck on Hwy. 401 near Grafton

“During the collision, the tractor trailer traversed the ditch dividing east and westbound traffic and came to a stop in the westbound lanes,” OPP said.

As a result of the crash, the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP have not released the name of the deceased victim.

As of 6:50 p.m. traffic on the highway’s eastbound lane was reduced to one lane while both westbound lanes in the area remained closed.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or hav information, is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

More to come…

