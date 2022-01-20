1 dead following 5-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Brighton: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Northumberland OPP say one person is dead and another person suffered serious injuries following a five-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Brighton, Ont., Thursday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to a collision involving a tractor trailer and four other vehicles in the westbound lanes of the highway between Old Wooler Road and County Road 30 in the Municipality of Brighton.

“During the collision, the tractor trailer traversed the ditch dividing east and westbound traffic and came to a stop in the westbound lanes,” OPP said.

As a result of the crash, the driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries, OPP said.

OPP have not released the name of the deceased victim.

As of 6:50 p.m. traffic on the highway’s eastbound lane was reduced to one lane while both westbound lanes in the area remained closed.

UPDATE: #Hwy401 #BrightonOntario #Trenton between County Rd 30 (MM509) and Country Rd 40 (MM522): all westbound lanes are closed. Eastbound: one lane of traffic is being diverted on the shoulder. #OPP on scene. Lengthy closure expected due to a collision investigation. ^nk — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) January 20, 2022

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or hav information, is asked to contact Northumberland OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

#Hwy401 west bound between Old Wooler Rd and County Rd 30 in the Brighton area remains closed at the investigation into the multi-vehicle collision continues. Further updates to follow. #NthldOPP ^rs pic.twitter.com/kI2fxnOSN7 — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) January 21, 2022

More to come…