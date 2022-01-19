Driver escapes as fire spreads through transport truck on Hwy. 401 near Grafton

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a tractor trailer caught fire on Hwy. 401 in Northumberland County early Wednesday.

Around 4:15 a.m., Cramahe Township firefighters were deployed to the scene on the highway’s westbound lanes about two kilometres east of Grafton.

Officials say the truck driver managed to escape without injury.

The fire quickly spread through the cab and then the trailer. It’s not known what the trailer was carrying.

Northumberland OPP closed the westbound lanes as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

— More to come.

