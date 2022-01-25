80-year-old woman died after house fire Monday night in Laval

Send this page to someone via email

An 80-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home in Laval on Monday night.

Firefighters found the woman, who was alone, unconscious. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

Located on Mimosa Street in the Sainte-Dorothée district of Laval, the house fire was started by an unattended cigarette, according to investigators.

The fire caused approximately $40,000 damage to the home.

Firefighters discovered that the smoke detector was not working.