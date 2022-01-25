Menu

Fire

80-year-old woman died after house fire Monday night in Laval

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 7:20 am
A house fire claims the life of an 80-year-old woman in Laval. Monday, January 24, 2022. View image in full screen
A house fire claims the life of an 80-year-old woman in Laval. Monday, January 24, 2022. TVA

An 80-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home in Laval on Monday night.

Firefighters found the woman, who was alone, unconscious. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries.

Read more: 4-alarm fire tears through vacant building in downtown Montreal

Located on Mimosa Street in the Sainte-Dorothée district of Laval, the house fire was started by an unattended cigarette, according to investigators.

The fire caused approximately $40,000 damage to the home.

Firefighters discovered that the smoke detector was not working.

