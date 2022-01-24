Electric vehicle charging network expands in Calgary

Calgarians now have more places to charge their electric vehicles (EVs), following investments in EV charging infrastructure from the federal government, the City of Calgary and the city-owned utility provider Enmax Power.
On Monday, the city announced 20 Level 2 chargers will be available for public use at recreation centres and Calgary Transit park and ride lots.
Level 2 or fast chargers allow for charging at rates four to 12 times a Level 1 or slow charger that plugs into a home outlet.
Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal said he was excited to see federal government supporting municipal goals of climate resilience.
“Increasing EV affordability is a shared goal, and this is an important milestone in sustainable local infrastructure,” Chahal said in a statement.
The design, installation, electrical upgrades, and operation and maintenance for a five-year timespan came to a $264,000 total cost, with Natural Resources Canada putting up $100,000, Enmax footing $120,000, and the city contributing $44,000.
Enmax president Jana Mosley said funding the charging stations continues its support of the city’s work to build out EV infrastructure.
“ENMAX Power is preparing for steady growth in electric vehicle adoption and ensuring Calgarians have access to chargers throughout the City is an important part of meeting customer demand in the years ahead,” Mosley said in a statement.
The chargers are expected to help with growing demand for charging infrastructure and faster adoption of EVs. They also fit with the city’s Electric Vehicle Strategy and Climate Resilience Strategy and Action Plans.
New Level 2 EV chargers are available at:
- Chinook park and ride
- Brentwood park and ride
- Sirocco park and ride
- McKnight-Westwinds park and ride
- Southland Leisure Centre
- Village Square Leisure Centre
- Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre
- Vivo for Healthier Generations
The city notes that EV charging stalls are only for actively charging electric vehicles, and a fee may be required to charge a vehicle.
