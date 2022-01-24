Electric vehicle charging network expands in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians now have more places to charge their electric vehicles (EVs), following investments in EV charging infrastructure from the federal government, the City of Calgary and the city-owned utility provider Enmax Power.

On Monday, the city announced 20 Level 2 chargers will be available for public use at recreation centres and Calgary Transit park and ride lots.

Level 2 or fast chargers allow for charging at rates four to 12 times a Level 1 or slow charger that plugs into a home outlet.

Read more: Enmax seeks Calgary EV owners to study charging habits

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal said he was excited to see federal government supporting municipal goals of climate resilience.

“Increasing EV affordability is a shared goal, and this is an important milestone in sustainable local infrastructure,” Chahal said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The design, installation, electrical upgrades, and operation and maintenance for a five-year timespan came to a $264,000 total cost, with Natural Resources Canada putting up $100,000, Enmax footing $120,000, and the city contributing $44,000.

1:54 Officials forecast hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles in Alberta by 2040 Officials forecast hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles in Alberta by 2040 – Aug 17, 2021

Enmax president Jana Mosley said funding the charging stations continues its support of the city’s work to build out EV infrastructure.

“ENMAX Power is preparing for steady growth in electric vehicle adoption and ensuring Calgarians have access to chargers throughout the City is an important part of meeting customer demand in the years ahead,” Mosley said in a statement.

The chargers are expected to help with growing demand for charging infrastructure and faster adoption of EVs. They also fit with the city’s Electric Vehicle Strategy and Climate Resilience Strategy and Action Plans.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 42 new charging stations added to downtown Calgary parkades

New Level 2 EV chargers are available at:

Chinook park and ride

Brentwood park and ride

Sirocco park and ride

McKnight-Westwinds park and ride

Southland Leisure Centre

Village Square Leisure Centre

Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre

Vivo for Healthier Generations

The city notes that EV charging stalls are only for actively charging electric vehicles, and a fee may be required to charge a vehicle.