COVID-19: Another record for B.C. as almost 1,000 people in hospital

B.C. continues to set new records for COVID-19 patients in hospital with 987 reported on Monday.

Sixty-three more people were admitted over the weekend but in some good news, the number of people in intensive care dropped by one to 129.

Global News has learned 51 people in ICU are not vaccinated and that includes three people under the age of 19.

Sadly, another 24 people have died due to complications with the virus, bringing that total to 2,553 since the start of the panedmic.

B.C. confirmed another 4,997 new cases, however daily new case counts are no longer considered an accurate measure of COVID’s spread, due to limited testing.

This was broken down into 2,163 from Friday to Saturday, 1,489 from Saturday to Sunday and 1,345 from Sunday to Monday.

There are now 31.822 active cases of the virus in the province, which is the lowest it has been since Jan. 6.

There have been a total of 313,076 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, 89.6 per cent (4,465,993) of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6 per cent (4,166,318) have received their second dose.

In addition, 92.6 per cent (4,290,753) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.9 per cent (4,165,636) received their second dose and 40.4 per cent (1,874,956) have received a third dose.

Also, 92.9 per cent (4,019,324) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose, 90.3 per cent (3,907,214) received their second dose and 43.3 per cent (1,873,448) have received a third dose.

There have been six new health-care facility outbreaks at Evergreen House, Louis Brier Home and Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health), Hamlets at Penticton, Mount Ida Mews, Crestview Village (Interior Health) and Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence (Island Health), the province said.

The outbreaks at CareLife Fleetwood, Morgan Place (Fraser Health), St. Vincent’s Langara (Vancouver Coastal Health) and The Heights at Mt. View (Island Health) have been declared over, for a total of 64 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.