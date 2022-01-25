N.S. woman needs a waterproof prosthetic leg — and she’s getting lots of support

Send this page to someone via email

Walking in the rain or shovelling snow is a normal part of everyday life for most — but for Arielle Vienneau, it’s a safety hazard.

The Nova Scotian woman lost her leg more than 15 years ago, and has since had a prosthetic limb that’s not waterproof. This has taken a toll on her emotionally and physically.

“Being waterproof is kind of just a basic need,” said 31-year-old Vienneau.

“The water could enter where the electronic components are and completely fry my leg.”

Vienneau, from Port Hawkesbury, lost her leg when she was just 14, after a vascular injury that later turned into a gangrene infection after many operations.

Since then, Vienneau has been proud of her accomplishments as an amputee.

She lives a healthy lifestyle and loves athletics. She played for Team Canada in volleyball and sprinting, and participated in many other competitive athletics.

She also works full-time with the Mental Health and Addictions program at the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Arielle Vienneau is seen holding up her prosthetic leg.

But, she says her prosthetic leg can’t keep up with her, and she isn’t getting the best quality of life.

“I run into everyday situations where I’m placed into a fear of ruining my prosthetic,” Vienneau said.

“So anything from shovelling snow to walking from the car to my job. … My boyfriend’s family are lobster fishermen. I haven’t even been able to be on a boat.”

Even when she’s just walking a bit faster than normal, she risks outwalking her leg and falling.

“It became a health risk for me and it was causing a lot of issues with my knees and my grift.”

Now, Vienneau is not just worried about her own safety, but also the safety of the child she cares for.

Arielle Vienneau is seen holding a child she cares for.

“I was at the beach with her and she’s a toddler… She ran ahead of me and I couldn’t go in the water,” she said, adding that luckily other people were there to help.

“In a situation where it was just me, I would have to take the time to take the prosthetic off, hop to the water and hope that I have enough time.”

Getting her prosthetic leg wet could completely take away her ability to walk.

“It would be similar to if you threw your laptop into the water,” she said. According to Vienneau, that is also considered a user error and not covered by warranty.

“I would be without a limb.”

A waterproof prosthetic, the Ottobock Genium X3, comes with a hefty price tag for Vienneau. She called it an “advanced limb,” and said because of its electronic components, it’s not covered by typical insurance companies.

She said she also only knows about this type of limb because she talks to other, mostly out-of-province amputees who are also athletic.

“They don’t even really educate you, when you become an amputee in Nova Scotia, that these limbs exist,” she said.

Arielle Vienneau is seen walking on the boardwalk.

Six days ago, she started a GoFundMe, hoping to raise $48,000 to cover the remaining cost of the limb, accommodation expenses and accessibility upgrades.

“Nobody should have to worry on a daily basis for their entire life that everyday elements caused naturally by nature could take away your ability to walk,” she wrote on the page.

As of Tuesday morning, she has raised nearly $6,000.

“I’m really thrilled,” said Vienneau, noting she wasn’t expecting this much support. “It’s a nice feeling of community, especially during these hard times.”

Vienneau hopes that she can achieve her goal of simply being waterproof.

“I think it’s hard enough to overcome the adversity and having a disability, especially as a young person,” she said.

“To go outside worry-free is just not something that we as people should be worried about.”