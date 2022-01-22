Menu

Canada

Data lacking on how to best serve women veterans: N.S. expert

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 22, 2022 9:26 am
An expert says information is lacking on how best to serve women veterans and other under-represented groups.

Mount St. Vincent University professor Maya Eichler told a Nova Scotia legislature committee this week the system for veterans has historically assumed veterans are male.

Eichler, however, says women are the fastest growing segment of veterans in Canada.

She also says women veterans are more likely to be released from the military for medical reasons and experience a steeper decline in income after they leave the service.

This can lead to increased rates of injury and illness among women veterans.

Eichler says without proper information about under-represented groups in the veteran population, there’s a chance for discriminatory outcomes for women, gender diverse and LGBTQ vets.

(The Canadian Press)

© 2022 The Canadian Press
